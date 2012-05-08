× Looking for a job? Find help here

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — While the country’s unemployment rate continues to drop, some Oklahomans are still out of work.

However, a career fair with more than 30 major employers will be looking to hire new employees Wednesday.

JobNewsOKC.com will offer a career fair for all industries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sheraton Midwest City Hotel at the Reed Conference Center.

Human resource professionals will provide job seekers with free resume critiques and help employees more effectively market themselves.

Jobs will range from entry-level to management in a variety of industries including sales, marketing, information technology, administration, customer service, engineering, skilled trades, manufacturing, accounting, transportation and health care.

Participants are encouraged to dress professionally, bring plenty of resumes, be ready to interview on-the-spot and arrive early.

The Reed Conference Center is located at 5800 Will Rogers in Midwest City.

For more information, visit the event’s website or call (918) 806-0000.