Daycare buses burn in possible arson

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Two daycare buses go up in flames overnight.

Oklahoma City firefighters are investigating the fire as a possible arson.

It happened near S.W. 89th St. and May Ave. just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officially the cause of the fire remains undetermined but neighbors said it's certainly suspicious.

Several neighbors awoke to the sound of minor explosions.

"It sounded like shotgun going off. Evidently it was gas tanks blowing up," Larry Barrett said.

"You could hear popping sounds, loud popping sounds," Patricia Kerr said.

Only a charred shell remains of the first bus, a second also suffered major damage.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, investigators said the blaze clearly spread from one bus to another.

"It does appear the fire originated in one bus and then spread to the second bus," OKC Fire's Brian Stanaland said.

A spokesperson for Childtime daycare described what happened as "disappointing" and believes it is the result of vandalism; however, no arrests have been made.

Those who live nearby are disgusted by the damage.

"It's pretty shocking, especially to a daycare," Kerri Jones said.

"I think it's someone with a reason for doing it. It's pretty crazy and will get you in a lot of trouble," Barrett said.

"It almost seems like a prank. It's stupid. Why a daycare?" Kerr said.

In all, the fire did more than $60,000 worth of damage.

The daycare is working on an alternate way to pick up and drop off kids until the buses are replaced.