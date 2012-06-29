Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Affordable Hearing Aids

Posted 10:40 am, June 29, 2012, by , Updated at 10:45AM, June 29, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Seniors seeking financial help to purchase hearing aids have several options.  For the complete listing go to http://savvysenior.org/

In Oklahoma, the Department of Rehabilitation Services offers the Senior Citizens Hearing Aid Program, which provides Oklahoma residents, age 60 and older with limited income, one free non-digital hearing aid from a participating audiologist. To learn more or apply, see www.osd.k12.ok.us/edp or call the Oklahoma School for the Deaf at 888-685-3323

HEAR Now: Sponsored by the Starkey Hearing Foundation (starkeyhearingfoundation.org, 800-328-8602), this program provides hearing aids for people with net incomes below $19,058 for a single or $25,743 for couples. Your only costs are a hearing test and an application fee of $125 per hearing aid request. 

 Lions Affordable Hearing Aid Project: Offered through some Lions clubs throughout the U.S., this program provides the opportunity to purchase new, digital hearing aids manufactured by Rexton for $200 per aid, plus shipping. To be eligible, most clubs will require your income to be somewhere below 200 percent of the federal poverty level which is $22,340 for singles, or $30,260 for couples. Contact your local Lions club (see lionsclubs.org for contact information) to see if they participate in this project.

 Sertoma: A civic service organization that runs a hearing aid recycling program through its 500 clubs nationwide, refurbishes them, and distributes them to local people in need. Call 800-593-5646 or visit sertoma.org to locate a club in your area.

 Audient: This program (audientalliance.org, 866-956-5400) helps people purchase new, digital hearing aids at reduced prices ranging from $495 to $975 for one hearing aid, or $990 to $1,575 for a pair. To be eligible, your income must be below $27,075 for a single or $36,425 for couples.

 For a list of more programs, call the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders at 800-241-1044 and ask them to mail you their list of financial resources for hearing aids.