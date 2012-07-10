Deputy rescues eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- This story of rescue begins on a rural road in the 8700 block of NW 63rd street.

Traffic is free to move pretty free to move fast there and was doing just that on Monday morning.

That's when an Oklahoma County Deputy spotted an eagle in the center of the road. It was still alive, but hurt.

"Obviously with the eagle being our national bird, and then also our logo at the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office, he knew he had to do something," said Mark Myers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office.

That deputy blocked the traffic on the street.

He then checked the eagle to see just how hurt it was.

The answer was a broken wing, at least.

"He said it really wasn't moving for anyone, there were semi trucks that were driving by and the bird would just sit there. Eventually the bird made its way to the side of the road, to a field," said Myers.

The deputy snapped several photos of the majestic bird as he called the Oklahoma Wildlife department.

Several of their agents came to rescue the bird and took it to Shawnee for treatment.

"The sheriff, it's like his favorite animal. He has tons and tons of pictures of eagle well, the deputy just wanted to do the right thing and get it some help," said Myers.