Study: Scientists say humans to blame for climate change

Scientists are releasing a new study stating we have no one to blame but ourselves for global warming and climate change.

The study attempts to decipher climate data and establish which extreme weather events are a result of man-made climate change. The results are interesting.

For instance, the scientists claim that global warming made the severe heat in Texas last year 20 times as likely as it would have been in the 1960s.

Elsewhere, they suggest that the incredibly warm temperatures in Britain last November were 62 times as likely because of global warming.

But not every event is deemed a result of man-made climate change; last year’s devastating floods in Thailand, for example, weren’t.

Instead, in that case, they suggest that rapid development in parts of Thailand is to blame.

