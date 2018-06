OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in a high-speed chase almost hit a deputy head-on near Santa Fe South at S.E. 47th and S. Santa Fe Wednesday afternoon.

Seconds later the suspect, 40-year-old Nathaniel Sims, lost control of his car and crashed into a vacant mobile home at the corner of S.E. 56th Street and S. Shields.

Sims took off on foot and police caught him minutes later.

He was driving with a suspended license and will now face more charges including eluding police.