× Ohio woman finds man passed out in driveway with sex toy

AVON, Ohio — A homeowner was stunned earlier this week when she reportedly discovered a stranger in her driveway passed out in his car.

See our Cleveland sister station WJW’s story here.

The bizarre incident happened Sunday at a home in the 3400 block of Stoney Ridge Rd.

According to the Avon Police Department, the woman reported that a Mercedes-Benz was partially in her garage, preventing her from closing the door.

The police report stated, inside the still-running car was a man, whom she did not know, passed out with a “sexual device” in his lap.

Officers arrived and noticed that there was “fresh damage” done to the Mercedes.

The luxury vehicle was missing its passenger side mirror and had scuff marks on its window.

They later found a firearm inside.

Sgt. Robert Olds said the man, identified as 29-year-old Daniel Marderosian, Jr., was cooperative at the scene.

He pleaded not guilty to carrying a concealed weapon Thursday morning in Avon Lake Municipal Court.

Marderosian, Jr. could also be charged with operating a vehicle impaired, OVI, Ohio’s drunk driving charge.

Results from a blood test are pending.