OKLAHOMA CITY -- Police responded to an emergency call of shots fired in the 1200 block of NE 24th Street about 10 p.m. Sunday night.

When authorities arrived, they discovered two bodies in a car parked in the area of NE 24th and Lottie.

Police are searching for a suspect.

They have almost no information about the crime as they have identified no witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.