Teen faces charges after shootout with police

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City police have released the name of a 14-year-old boy arrested after they said he fired shots at an officer.

Kameron Jenkins, 14, could now face a charge of shooting at a police officer with intent to kill.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S.W. 15th St. just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Crime tape and flashing lights surround Will Rogers Courts complex.

Shaneka Bellard heard the shots and feared for her children's safety.

"It's scary because they're just shooting, and you don't know if it's going to hit one of ours," the mother said.

It was a potentially-deadly situation the teen's family wasn't ready to talk about it.

"I don't want to talk about the whole situation with my brother," one family told News Channel 4.

Police said they were called out because of an argument between Jenkins and his mother because the teen was expected in court.

Police didn't immediately know why the teen was expected in court.

Police said they first spotted the teen on Westwood Alley where they said he fired shots at a patrol officers car.

That officer chased him east toward Pettee Ave. where another officer fired back at the teen.

"I could hear loud screaming of a mother yelling, 'Don't shoot my son,"" Eric Biggurs said.

Jenkins was finally arrested in a field a block away.

Although police said several shots were fired, no one was injured.

Police said there have been three homicides at the apartment complex this year and a number of shootings.

However, those who knew Jenkins never expected him to shoot at police.

"He seems like a really good kid. He plays basketball across the street and I would never think he would do something like that," Cynthia Allen said.

While neighborhood children pile on the school bus hours after the shooting, police patrol the streets.

Now parents say they will be watching in hopes of protecting their children.