OKC Animal Shelter Hosts Dogtoberfest

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is holding a series of fall dog-themed adopt-a-thons every weekend in Dogtober with hopes to adopt a record 900 dogs and cats by Dogtober 31.

Adoption fees will be reduced to $25 for dogs and puppies. Animals have been spayed or neutered, have received their age-appropriate vaccinations and have been treated for fleas and ticks.

The month kicks off with Dogtoberfest on Oct. 6 and concludes with Howl-O-Ween, Dogtober 31.

Adoption events include:

Dogtoberfest, October 6, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

$25 dog adoptions. Magic 104.1 remote from 2-4 p.m.

PetSmart on I-40, 6237 SW 3rd Street.

Dogtoberfest, October 13, noon – 5:45 p.m.

Dog agility demos, dancing dogs, horse demonstrations from Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue, face painting and $25 dog adoptions.

Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29.

Dogtoberfest, October 20, noon – 5:45 p.m.

Low cost micro chipping with The Bella Foundation, Police K9 Unit demos, Wildcare and fire prevention booths and $25 dog adoptions.

Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29.

Muttster Mash, October 27, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Halloween pet safety booth and $25 dog adoptions. Magic 104.1 remote from 2-4 p.m.

PetSmart on I-40, 6237 SW 3rd Street.

Howl-O-Ween, October 31, noon – 5:45 p.m.

Selected staff will shave their heads if the adoption goal is reached, costumes welcome, giveaways, and $25 dog adoptions.

“We have the perfect dog or cat for every type of living environment,” animal welfare supervisor Catherine English said. “We can help match different pets based the lifestyle your family leads. We know busy families with small children may be looking for a different type of pet than retired adults who may spend more time at home or intend to travel with their pet.”

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is open for adoptions from noon to 5:45 p.m. every day except holidays at SE 29 & Bryant, 1.5 miles east of Interstate 35. Adoptable pets can be viewed online at http://www.okc.gov/animalwelfare/adoption.html