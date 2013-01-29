× Senate passes Sandy relief bill

WASHINGTON—States that were battered by Superstorm Sandy will get more relief from the federal government.

Monday night, the Senate approved a bill that gives more than $50 billion in aid to the region.

The bill was passed in the House nearly two weeks ago.

The bill includes grant funding for owners of homes and businesses who were affected by the storm.

It will also pay for improvements to the electrical grid, hospitals and transit systems.

President Obama says he will sign the bill immediately.

In October, Sandy flooded much of lower Manhattan, Long Island and seaside towns along New Jersey’s coast.

The storm caused billions of dollars’ worth of damage to the northeast and claimed 113 lives.