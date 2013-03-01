× Nuclear plant officials in hot water over radioactive fish

TOKYO—Authorities say recent tests of a fish near the Fukushima plant found an abnormal amount of radiation in its system.

Tepco, which operates the nuclear plant, says the fish was caught in the water near the plant on Feb. 17.

Its radiation levels were more than 5,000 times the government limit, making it the highest level of radiation found in a fish since the nuclear crisis two years ago.

Scientists say the discovery may mean radiation is still leaking from the plant.

Tepco denies those claims, saying radiation found in fish is the result of earlier contamination.

Most fishing is currently banned near the Fukushima plant.