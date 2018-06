Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRAH, Okla. - One person is critically injured after a rollover accident in Harrah Tuesday.

Authorities said a pickup truck hit a SUV near N.E. 23rd and Luther Rd.

A 12-year-old boy was thrown from the SUV.

He was not wearing his seat belt.

Officials said he was in critical condition but was alert and talking to paramedics at the scene.

The two drivers and other children were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Their identities have not been released at this time.