Campaign created to support tougher gun laws

WASHINGTON—The fight over guns is heating up with some of the most influential figures arguing their positions.

With stricter gun laws facing an uncertain future in Congress, New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg squared off against the National Rifle Association’s CEO on Meet the Press.

Bloomberg announced a $12 million campaign, which is aimed at convincing swing Senators to support universal background checks.

Officials say it’s a way to create a counterweight to the NRA by gathering those who are in support of tougher laws..

Mayor Michael Bloomberg, (R) New York City, said, “If 90 percent of the public want something, and their representatives vote against that, common sense says they are going to have a price to pay for that.”

Wayne LaPierre, National Rifle Association CEO, said, “He’s going to find out this is a country of the people, by the people and for the people. And he can’t spend enough of his $27 billion to try and impose his will on the American public.”

Most polls show a majority of Americans support tougher gun laws.

Sen. Tom Coburn says he believes some type of enhanced background checks will pass the Senate.

He also said he doesn’t believe the federal government will confiscate peoples’ guns, which is one of the main fears of gun rights activists.