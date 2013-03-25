× Woman arrested for assault and battery, public intoxication

TULSA, Okla.—A Tulsa woman is behind bars for public intoxication after she allegedly fell from a van in front of officers.

According to the police report, officers spotted a white van parked in the street and saw a woman fall from the passenger’s side and begin rolling on the ground.

As police walked toward the woman, they say she was staggering and slurring her words.

Authorities claim they could smell alcohol on her breath and were told by her boyfriend that she was “trashed.”

Police attempted to handcuff 28-year-old April Brady but she kept pulling away.

Officials claim that she cussing at them and even kicked one of the officers before being placed inside the patrol car.

Brady is now facing charges of public intoxication and assault and battery on a police officer.

