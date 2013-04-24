Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Thunder ready for “Rocket” launching #2

Posted 9:31 am, April 24, 2013, by
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder hopes to launch the Houston Rockets for a second straight time as their best-of-7 game NBA playoff series resumes tonight at 6pm in Oklahoma City. The Thunder tied an OKC franchise record with their 29-point rout in last Sunday night’s opener 120-91 with four players scoring in double figures while Houston managed just 8-36 from behind the 3-point line.

Oh yeah, the Rockets didn’t play much defense either. The Thunder is favored to take a 2-0 series lead and every time since the team moved here from Seattle, when OKC has taken a 2-0 lead in a playoff series, the Thunder has gone on to win that series and advance to the next round.

After tonight, the series shifts to Houston for games #3 and #4 Saturday night (8:30pm CDT) and Monday night (8:30pm CDT) at the Toyota Center in Houston. NewsChannel 4 Sports Director Bob Barry Jr. and Sports Reporter Dylan Buckingham will be in Texas to cover the games for you, starting on all of our Sportscasts Friday.