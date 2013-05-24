Contributions may be made for the benefit of her family to: The Terri Long Memorial Fund at any Bank of the West Location. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 24th, at 2:00 p.m. at Bill Eisenhour Northeast Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Funeral information for Terri Long
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
