With last week's tornadoes, many Oklahomans are again looking at purchasing and installing a tornado shelter or a safe room.

Shelters come in many versatile forms: garage-based and self-contained, partially-buried or even completely above ground. Prices generally range from $3,000 to over $10,000 based on size and type.

Would you trust an underground shelter more or an above-ground, reinforced safe room? Which offers more protection? There's not an easy answer.