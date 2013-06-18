Seattle butcher shop finds success in marijuana fed pork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's a different kind of head shop found just down the stairs from the Pike Place market. It's the BB Ranch selling something that's even better than bacon. It's marijuana fed pork.

"The pig farmer has been feeding them marijuana for the last two and a half months of their life and they've been happy as hell," said William Von Schneidau, owner of the butcher shop.

This is all thanks the voters of Washington who legalized marijuana in the last election. That's when Von Schneidau saw the opportunity wasn't just blowing smoke.

"And then all of a sudden marijuana, you know, became legal a few months ago and somehow, I don't know how, I met the commercial growers and they needed to get rid of some of their stuff. So rather than going into the compost pile we said, 'Lets try it out.' So here we go," he said.

