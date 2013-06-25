× Tornado victims can apply for FEMA aid until July 19

Federal assistance is still available for residents impacted by the May tornadoes.

Tornado victims have until July 19 to apply for aid.

FEMA centers will be open to help victims apply for federal assistance:

Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The government issued a federal disaster declaration for homes and businesses in Cleveland, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, Canadian and Pottawatomie counties.

FEMA officials said the assistance centers are still open in El Reno, Midwest City, Norman and Oklahoma City.

So far the agency has approved over $9 million for storm victims across the state.