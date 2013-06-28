World-renowned surgeon talks with Linda about his new book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- There are many ways to make a difference in the world. For one surgeon, his specialty is operating on faces. It has been a life-time passion.

Dr. Kenneth Salyer has written a book called “A Life That Matters.” It’s about his amazing career transforming the lives of patients around the world, including many here in Oklahoma.

One of the most famous operations involved the separation of twin boys in Egypt. They were joined at the top of their heads. Those children are now thriving and celebrating their 12th birthdays.

Dr. Salyer just arrived into town today. He'll be at a book-signing tomorrow and NewsChannel 4 is happy he stopped here first. Linda Cavanaugh had this most interesting interview.

His book covers a 50-year career. From the very start of his career he was actually working as a resident in Dallas when John F. Kennedy came into the hospital as a gunshot victim. See what his role was during this most tragic time.

He has also operated on many Oklahoma children including 12-year old William Cinnamon from Mooreland, Oklahoma.

He is now currently working to establish the first world-class Craniofacial center right here at OU.

50 percent of all book-sale proceeds support the World Craniofacial Foundation.

Dr. Salyer will be signing his new book tomorrow, June 29th, at the Barnes and Noble at May and 63rd Street at 2:00 pm.