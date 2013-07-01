× Toby Keith not on tour bus during fire, no one injured

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A tour bus carrying band members and equipment for country music singer Toby Keith caught fire early Monday morning along I-65 in Boone County, Indiana.

Authorities said the tour bus was traveling in a caravan with other vehicles when the driver noticed the fire and was able to coast the bus into an emergency lane.

It took firefighters nearly a half hour to put out the flames.

The convoy of buses was carrying backup singers, guitar technicians and other members of Keith’s tour group.

No one was injured in the fire.

Toby Keith was not on board the bus.

Crews have not confirmed what started the fire.