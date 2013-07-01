What are ‘Hot Shot’ crews? A fire expert tells us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was tragedy in Arizona today as a wildfire was responsible for the deadliest event for firefighters since September 11th, 2001 in New York City.

The men are part of an elite group known for their extensive training and demanding fitness. All but one member of the “Granite Mountain Hotshots” were killed about 85 miles northwest of phoenix; near the town of Yarnell.

Authorities’ say it appears the group was engaging in a "direct attack;" which means they were getting close to the fire; trying to starve it of fuel.

Hotshot crews often carry 40 to 50 pounds of equipment, including chain saws and other gear to clear brush and trees that may fuel the flames.

Joining NewsChannel 4 this afternoon is Jon Hansen from the Council on Fire Fighter Training. He explains to Linda Cavanaugh what "Hot Shot" crews are for and how much training they go through.

He explains about “Hot Shot” crews in Oklahoma and if there would ever be a need for them in this state.