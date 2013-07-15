Police releasing perimeter, still searching for escaped inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are releasing a perimeter that was set up around a home in southwest Oklahoma City.

Monday afternoon, officers were attempting to make contact with an escaped inmate after he led them on a chase.

Officials said they tried to pull over a gray Nissan Titan and realized the driver could be an escapee.

Authorities said this suspect, Kristopher Johnson, escaped from the Department of Corrections facility in Union City, the Union City Community Corrections Center.

They responded to a home near S.W. 81st St. and Douglas, by S. Western Ave. and I-240.

Police said Johnson is a white man with a shaved head and a large tattoo on his neck.

Authorities said they believe Johnson is armed.

They have not taken anyone into custody at this time and are not sure if he is inside the house.