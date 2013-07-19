× Thunder fans gearing up for ‘Storm Chasers’ tryouts

OKLAHOMA CITY– The Oklahoma City Thunder is looking for energetic, talented fans to be a part of this year’s ‘Storm Chasers’ team.

It’s an interactive squad that performs on game nights, keeping the fans excited and engaged in the action.

They do everything from acrobatics to dancing during pre-game and half-time shows.

The Thunder is hosting tryouts on Wednesday, July 24.

It starts at 6 p.m. at the Thunder Events Center, located on Lincoln Blvd. in Edmond.

For more information, or to register for the tryouts, visit the Thunder’s website.