Thunder fans gearing up for ‘Storm Chasers’ tryouts

Posted 10:49 am, July 19, 2013, by , Updated at 11:32AM, July 19, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OKLAHOMA CITY– The Oklahoma City Thunder is looking for energetic, talented fans to be a part of this year’s ‘Storm Chasers’ team.

It’s an interactive squad that performs on game nights, keeping the fans excited and engaged in the action.

They do everything from acrobatics to dancing during pre-game and half-time shows.

The Thunder is hosting tryouts on Wednesday, July 24.

It starts at 6 p.m. at the Thunder Events Center, located on Lincoln Blvd. in Edmond.

For more information, or to register for the tryouts, visit the Thunder’s website.