Vandals turn pool water yellow, cost family thousands

PONCA CITY, Okla. - A family's backyard swimming pool is vandalized and now the water is a brilliant yellow. Police say someone poured chemicals into the Rush family's pool sometime during the night on July 12th.

"I thought someone was just playing a prank on us and had just dumped paint in our pool." Nineteen-year-old Darian Rush said.

Those chemicals turned the water yellow. They also damaged the lining and the pump.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture is currently testing the water to determine exactly what chemicals are in it and why it turned the water yellow.

"The agricultural department is not going to let her to drain this." Grandmother Lorraine Calicchio said. "This is going to have to be hauled off after they figure out exactly what it is."

The Rush family said it is going to cost them thousands of dollars to drain the water and have it taken away, plus the cost of fixing the pool.

"She can't afford to take them on a long vacation." Calicchio said. "This is their vacation and its ruined for the rest of the summer."

Ponca City Police are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information about the vandals.

"We have vandalism from time to time." Sherry Bowers, with the Ponca City Police Department, said. "I've been here a really long time and I have never seen anything like this."

Their mother, Lona Rush, is a single mother or three and works two jobs. If you want to help the Rush family by donating or hauling the yellow water away you can call the station at (405) 424-4444 during business hours.