Porn addiction, serious problem in Oklahoma

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -- An Oklahoma City man is arrested at work; a popular family restaurant. The suspect was a manager at the drive in restaurant. He was arrested on the job on child pornography charges.

NewsChannel 4 went to the restaurant and talked with officials about how they tracked him down. It's a zero tolerance policy for those distributing or possessing child pornography in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force last week made a big arrest at the popular Midwest City restaurant.

Lee Martin Thurber distributed child pornography images to an Edmond Police officer on one occasion but it was several images.

With help from an Internet provider police were able to track the computer the images came from to the Midwest City restaurant. Police served a warrant at the restaurant last Friday.

They found Thurber and a computer containing the images which he had shared just four days earlier with an officer online.

We stopped by the Midwest City Chuck House location. No one there would go on camera but they tell us the suspect Lee Martin Thurber was there but is no longer employed there.

OSBI officials say they do not believe Thurber produced the pornography.

“I would imagine these photos he got from somewhere else. There's no indication at this point there are any local children that are in any of these photos,” Steve Tanner, of the OSBI, says.

However in Oklahoma just having it in his possession is illegal.

“It's like drugs just simply possessing child pornography is a crime, a felony,” Tanner says.

Thurber was arrested for possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and for violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Investigators do not believe this case is connected to others; however they say this is a big problem in our state.

