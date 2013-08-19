Daniel Green formally charged in murders of 4 family members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY --The district attorney has filed formal charges against Daniel Green, the man accused of murdering four people, including a 6-month-old baby boy.

The victims were gunned down late last week inside a Southeast Oklahoma City home. The Medical Examiner now says all four family members suffered gunshot wounds.

Daniel Green, 40, went before a judge Monday on four counts of murder and was denied bond.

He was officially charged with four counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday afternoon.

Court records show Green's father was interviewed by police and said his son was diagnosed as schizophrenic. When police asked if he thought his son was capable of murder he said, "deep down inside, he thought (Daniel) could."

Seven-month-old Amario Dominguez, his 16-year-old sister, Katherine Cizek, their mother, 34-year-old Rebecca Cizek, and 57-year-old Sallie Green were all found murdered inside a Southeast Oklahoma City home last week that they shared with Green.

When police were called to the home after the bodies were discovered, Green was not there.

He was arrested a short time later after a traffic stop.

According to the probable cause affidavit, once Green was in custody he reportedly said he could have emptied a magazine on his family but didn't remember.

Green also said he was leaving because his family was stopping him from being with his one true love and that he was heading to California to be with that person.

While court documents don't say who Green's "true love" is, his Facebook page reveals a graphic infatuation with actress, Selena Gomez.

The Medial Examiner's office also released information showing all four victims died of gunshot wounds. Police did find a gun in the vehicle with Green when he was taken into custody.

The diagnosis of schizophrenia is something experts say will likely play a major role as this case moves forward.

Attorney Garvin Isaacs said, "When someone's a schizophrenic sometimes they talk to themselves sometimes they have visual hallucinations."

Isaacs says cases involving mental illness are tough for everyone involved.

Isaacs said, "That trauma is there forever. They will never forget this."

As the case moves forward, it is possible Green could use his mental state in his defense.

Isaacs said, "The criminally insane are sent to mental hospitals to protect the public and be treated for their mental illness."

If you want to donate to the family to help with funeral expenses, there is a fund set up at Inter Bank. You can call or walk in and ask to donate to the Rebecca Cizek, Kathy Cizek, or Amario Dominguez Memorial Fund. The Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home says memorial contributions may also be made to any branch of either Arvest Bank

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. ,Thursday, August 22, at First Southern Baptist Church, 6400 S. Sooner Road.