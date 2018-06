× Tulsa police looking for armed robbery suspects

TULSA, Okla.- Police are still searching for two robbery suspects after money was stolen from two men late Wednesday night.

Offices say the victims were coming home from work just before 12 a.m. when they were approached by two black men in a parking lot of an apartment complex in east Tulsa.

Authorities say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

The suspects got away with more than $300.