× Small grass fire burns several acres near 178th and MaCarthur in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Chopper 4 was over a grass fire that burned several acres near 178th and Macarthur in Oklahoma City. A brush pumper was quickly onsite and made quick work of this fire.

The fire was between Meridian and MaCarthur and traffic on 178th street was a little slow. You might consider a different east/west route if you are in the area.