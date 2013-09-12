× Carson Daly joins The TODAY Show

NEW YORK – He’s taken whiskey shots with Hoda Kotb, he’s co-anchored TODAY with Savannah Guthrie and now Carson Daly will be joining the team as the host of the TODAY Show’s brand new Orange Room.

NBC’s The TODAY Show will return with a brand new studio Monday as well as a brand new face.

In the debut the team will launch a first-of-its-kind digital studio, the Orange Room, and Daly will be the host.

So excited to be a part of the @todayshow family! pic.twitter.com/pziAvLbyAq — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) September 12, 2013

According to TODAY, redesigned for the first time in seven years, Studio 1A features an open floor plan to promote the seamless interaction of the TODAY team, guests and audience in a modern, multi-platform approach.

The crew said the new set also provides the program’s hosts and producers with the flexibility to tell and share engaging, illustrative stories, using tools like a state-of-the-art video display system and an interactive weather monitor specially designed by Al Roker and his team.

In a casual, lounge-like setting, the Orange Room will also be a hub of emerging technology.

Carson will bridge TODAY’s television and digital platforms and offer audiences the chance to communicate and connect with the show unlike ever before.

For more on the Orange Room and Carson’s new role at NBC News, visit TODAY.com.