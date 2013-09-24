× Google buys another facility in Pryor, jobs could follow

PRYOR, Okla. – Google Inc. has purchased a former PepsiCo Inc. bottling plant in Pryor for $24.5 million.

This space would double Google’s current facilities at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor and is expected to add 50 jobs, the Tulsa World reported.

A spokeswoman for Google told the Tulsa World said there are no immediate plans for the facility.

Google already owns a structure adjacent to the purchased property that houses at 130,000-square foot data center.

The bottling plant, created for the production of the sports drink Gatorade, was closed only two years after being built due to decline in sales and has been up for sale for a year.

The facility is one of the largest in the state.