UPDATE: High schools changing game times for weather Friday

Posted 10:21 am, October 4, 2013, by , Updated at 06:00PM, October 4, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UPDATE: Fairview Vs. Turpin at Turpin High school will be at 6:00 p.m. this evening.

Many schools are changing Friday night game times because of predicted severe weather.

High school game changes:

- Bethany at Perkins, 7 p.m.
- Blanchard at Bridge Creek 7 p.m.
- Cache at Piedmont, 6:30 p.m.
- Cashion at Pioneer, 6 p.m.
- Carl Albert at McGuinness, 6:30 p.m.
- Centennial at Newcastle 6 p.m.
- Edmond Memorial at Norman, 6 p.m.
- El Reno at Deer Creek 6 p.m.
- Heritage Hall vs. John Marshall (at Douglass), 6 p.m.
- Jones at Bethel, 7 p.m.
- Lawton Eisenhower at Edmond North, 6 p.m.
- Little Axe at Tuttle, 6:30 p.m.
- Muskogee at Westmoore, 6 p.m.
- Northeast at Dibble 6:30 p.m.
- Southeast at Lawton MacArthur, 6 p.m.
- Southmoore at Putnam City West, 6 p.m.
- Star Spencer at Kingfisher, 6 p.m.
- US Grant at Midwest City, 6 p.m.

Is your school changing high school games Friday night?

Let us know below and we will add it to the list.