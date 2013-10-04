UPDATE: High schools changing game times for weather Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Fairview Vs. Turpin at Turpin High school will be at 6:00 p.m. this evening.

Many schools are changing Friday night game times because of predicted severe weather.

High school game changes:

- Bethany at Perkins, 7 p.m.

- Blanchard at Bridge Creek 7 p.m.

- Cache at Piedmont, 6:30 p.m.

- Cashion at Pioneer, 6 p.m.

- Carl Albert at McGuinness, 6:30 p.m.

- Centennial at Newcastle 6 p.m.

- Edmond Memorial at Norman, 6 p.m.

- El Reno at Deer Creek 6 p.m.

- Heritage Hall vs. John Marshall (at Douglass), 6 p.m.

- Jones at Bethel, 7 p.m.

- Lawton Eisenhower at Edmond North, 6 p.m.

- Little Axe at Tuttle, 6:30 p.m.

- Muskogee at Westmoore, 6 p.m.

- Northeast at Dibble 6:30 p.m.

- Southeast at Lawton MacArthur, 6 p.m.

- Southmoore at Putnam City West, 6 p.m.

- Star Spencer at Kingfisher, 6 p.m.

- US Grant at Midwest City, 6 p.m.

Is your school changing high school games Friday night?

Let us know below and we will add it to the list.