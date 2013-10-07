× Oklahoman’s Guide to Texas State Fair for Red River Rivalry

Heading south this weekend for the Red River Rivalry in Dallas?

No fan’s trip into Texas territory would be complete without a stroll through the Texas State Fair.

Here is the Oklahoman’s guide to everything from rides to what’s deep fried:

Deep Fried Delights: What to eat and what to skip on the Midway.

Driving Directions: Turn-by-turn directions and where to park once you get there.

Parking:

– Parking is available on official Fair lots at $15 per space used.

– Parking spaces for the disabled require a designated license plate or hangtag.

– Bicycle racks are located inside Gates 5, 6 and 11. First come, first serve basis while supplies last.

– Overnight RV parking is only available during the weekend of the Red River Rivalry. Click here for details.

Stadium Rules: What you can wear, bring and use at the game.

Prices: How much will it cost you to get into the Texas State Fair? It depends. If you have a ticket to the OU/Texas game, that will get you into the fair as well.

If you don’t have a football ticket, the fair will cost you a few bucks.

General admission: $17

Child (under 48″ in height) $13

Child under age 3 admitted FREE

Seniors (ages 60 and over) $13

Seniors FREE every Thursday (Oct. 10 & Oct. 17)

Events: Entertainment and fun each day