Oklahoman’s Guide to Texas State Fair for Red River Rivalry
Heading south this weekend for the Red River Rivalry in Dallas?
No fan’s trip into Texas territory would be complete without a stroll through the Texas State Fair.
Here is the Oklahoman’s guide to everything from rides to what’s deep fried:
Deep Fried Delights: What to eat and what to skip on the Midway.
Driving Directions: Turn-by-turn directions and where to park once you get there.
Parking:
– Parking is available on official Fair lots at $15 per space used.
– Parking spaces for the disabled require a designated license plate or hangtag.
– Bicycle racks are located inside Gates 5, 6 and 11. First come, first serve basis while supplies last.
– Overnight RV parking is only available during the weekend of the Red River Rivalry. Click here for details.
Stadium Rules: What you can wear, bring and use at the game.
Prices: How much will it cost you to get into the Texas State Fair? It depends. If you have a ticket to the OU/Texas game, that will get you into the fair as well.
If you don’t have a football ticket, the fair will cost you a few bucks.
General admission: $17
Child (under 48″ in height) $13
Child under age 3 admitted FREE
Seniors (ages 60 and over) $13
Seniors FREE every Thursday (Oct. 10 & Oct. 17)
Events: Entertainment and fun each day
