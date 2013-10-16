× Oklahoma Health Dept. asking women to ‘Think Pink” in October

OKLAHOMA CITY – In celebration of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is asking women to remember the importance of regular breast cancer screenings.

This “Think Pink” initiative targets the over 30 percent of Oklahoma women who said they had not had a mammogram since 2013.

Health officials said breast screenings should start early for those at high risk and around the age of 40 for most women.

Women between 50 and 74 should have screenings about every two years, according to OSDH.