Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

UPDATE: Dell lays off ‘small number’ of Oklahoma City employees Thursday

Posted 10:55 am, October 17, 2013, by , Updated at 08:47AM, October 18, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UPDATE: Dell has released a statement concerning the layoffs.

 The workforce action reported (today) will affect less than 1 percent of Dell’s Oklahoma City employment of approximately 2,000 people. We expect to redeploy a number of those team members whose positions were affected. We’re proud of the work our OKC team members are doing for our customers and, as we’ve previously said, Dell expects its presence in Oklahoma City to grow, with a net increase in employment here likely this year.  

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City campus of Dell Inc. said goodbye to an unknown number of workers Wednesday.

The layoffs came as a surprise as Dell President Steve Felice came to Oklahoma City Tuesday to talk about Dell’s growth in the city, according to the Tulsa World.

Dell officials said the layoff only affected a small amount of the about 2,000 Oklahoma City employees.

The company, which is struggling against the increase of competition through mobile devices, has recently started shifting its business strategy to make the company privately owned.

“Affected team members with applicable skills will be considered by redeployment to open positions,” Dell officials said in a statement.

1 Comment

  • J. Appleseed

    This story, attributed to the Tulsa World, is from The Oklahoman, as noted by the World’s website where you lifted it.

Comments are closed.