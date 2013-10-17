× UPDATE: Dell lays off ‘small number’ of Oklahoma City employees Thursday

UPDATE: Dell has released a statement concerning the layoffs.

The workforce action reported (today) will affect less than 1 percent of Dell’s Oklahoma City employment of approximately 2,000 people. We expect to redeploy a number of those team members whose positions were affected. We’re proud of the work our OKC team members are doing for our customers and, as we’ve previously said, Dell expects its presence in Oklahoma City to grow, with a net increase in employment here likely this year.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City campus of Dell Inc. said goodbye to an unknown number of workers Wednesday.

The layoffs came as a surprise as Dell President Steve Felice came to Oklahoma City Tuesday to talk about Dell’s growth in the city, according to the Tulsa World.

Dell officials said the layoff only affected a small amount of the about 2,000 Oklahoma City employees.

The company, which is struggling against the increase of competition through mobile devices, has recently started shifting its business strategy to make the company privately owned.

“Affected team members with applicable skills will be considered by redeployment to open positions,” Dell officials said in a statement.