The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse is tonight Friday Oct. 18

OKLAHOMA – Friday night, October 18, is the Hunter’s Moon.

The best time to view it is 7:38 p.m. Eastern time.

There is also a lunar eclipse happening.

For those of you who don’t know what a lunar eclipse is, it is where the Earth casts its shadow far out into space, beyond the orbit of the moon.

The moon’s path usually causes it to miss the shadow, but once in a while the moon passes through the shadow and an eclipse occurs.

Lunar eclipse occurs in pairs with solar eclipses, two weeks apart. This is because the earth, sun and moon must be aligned for an eclipse to occur, and the alignment can only happen twice during the moons month-long orbit.

If you’re out looking at the eclipse this evening send us your pics!

And a big thanks to Mark Burgess for sending KFOR his full moon picture from Norman, Oklahoma last night.

–Cloud cover may be an issue with Oklahomans visibility of the eclipse.