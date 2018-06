× Carrie Underwood taking local paper’s makeover misstep in stride

STILLWATER, Okla. – While boots may have been for walking, Carrie Underwood’s new pair for legs have people talking.

The country music superstar is calling out the Stillwater NewsPress after it gave her an unwanted makeover.

Thanks Stillwater News Press for feeling the need to give me giant man feet with my pink dress! I laughed so hard! pic.twitter.com/wH7cteHN4i — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 4, 2013

The new style was created when an unusual ad was placed below a picture of Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley.

Fortunately, it seems the Oklahoma native is taking the misstep in stride.