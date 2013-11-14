× Dario Franchitti Announces Retirement After Injuries Sustained in Crash

Prolific IndyCar Series driver Dario Franchitti announced his retirement on Thursday after sustaining two fractured vertebrae, a broken ankle and a concussion in October 6 crash at the Houston Grand Prix.

A sad day but I'm eternally grateful… pic.twitter.com/h9ozPEOf7S — Dario Franchitti (@dariofranchitti) November 14, 2013

Our very best wishes to @dariofranchitti following his retirement from motorsport today. pic.twitter.com/W0eC9VUExX — Celtic Wiki (@TheCelticWiki) November 14, 2013

Sad day with @dariofranchitti news but most importantly, he is my friend, and as much as it hurts not seeing… http://t.co/X0k5FUjZin — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) November 14, 2013

One of the nicest men I've ever meet, @dariofranchitti retiring, I'm shocked but guess he'll have to move to Franklin and we'll play golf ! — Darrell Waltrip (@AllWaltrip) November 14, 2013

Franchitti was a four-time IndyCar Series champion driver, first winning in 2007 and winning the final three consecutively from 2009 to 2011.

He won the circuit’s most prestigious event, the Indianapolis 500, three times and as recently as last year, which marked his only victory in his last two seasons.

The 40-year-old veteran was a member of the Target Chip Ganassi Racing team and clearly had ambitions to continue racing even after the disastrous wreck that also injured 13 fans.