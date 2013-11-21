× Obama approval rating sinks to new low in CNN poll

WASHINGTON – The President’s approval rating has now reached new lows or tied his all-time lows in polls released over the past three weeks from CNN/ORC, CBS News, ABC News/Washington Post, Quinnipiac University, National Journal Heartland Monitor, and NBC News/Wall Street Journal.

The CNN survey is the fourth non-partisan live operator national poll released this week to put Obama’s approval rating between 40% and 42%. A CBS News survey released Wednesday showed the President’s approval rating at 37%.

Geography appears to play a role in the President’s falling numbers.

“The drop in Obama’s approval rating comes entirely among suburbanites,” said CNN Polling Director Keating Holland. “Compared to the October CNN poll, positive views of Obama held steady among people who live in big cities and rural areas. But in the suburbs, his approval rating was 45% a month ago but has dropped to just 37% now.”

The President’s overall job approval rating is down three points since mid-October after being stuck in the mid-40s for several months in CNN polling.