After having one of the better games of his career, Clint Chelf was silent after the Cowboys biggest win of the year.

Oklahoma State handled Baylor 49-17 in front of the first sellout crowd in Boone Pickens Stadium history.

Clint Chelf led the OSU offense to victory, going 19-25 passing for 370 yards and three touchdowns.

Chelf even caught a pass for 48 yards in the dominant performance.

Bob Barry Jr. has the story on why Chelf was unavailable after the Pokes win over the Bears.