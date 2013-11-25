UPDATE: Deadlocked jury resumes deliberations today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The jury has reconvened Tuesday after nearly seven hours of deliberations, which ended in a deadlock Monday night.

We're told the jury was deadlocked at 9-3 in the trial of a Del City police captain, who is accused of manslaughter after he shot and killed an unarmed teenager last year.

Monday afternoon, the jury heard closing arguments in the case and began deliberating shortly before 5 p.m.

Shortly after midnight, jurors left the courthouse.

Randy Harrison is charged with manslaughter for the March 2012 death of 18-year-old Dane Scott, Jr.

Following a high-speed chase, crash and scuffle, prosecutors said Harrison shot Scott in the back as the teen tried to flee.

Earlier in the day, several people took the stand to testify in the case, including Capt. Harrison.

Harrison recalled in detail the high-speed chase and crash, which ended when Harrison shot Scott in the back as the teen tried to flee on foot.

He even got emotional as he described fighting for his life.

At one point, Harrison wrestled with his attorney in front of the jury to demonstrate the scuffle he had with Scott.

Harrison again claimed he thought Scott had a second gun and didn't want him to escape the scene because he saw him as a threat to the public.

Eyewitnesses who took the stand earlier in the trial included a taxi driver and a utility worker, who were both in the intersection at the time of the shooting.

One witness claimed he saw Scott point a gun at Harrison.

He also testified that after Harrison knocked the firearm out of Scott's hand, Scott began running directly toward the witness.

The witness said he planned to tackle Scott because he did not see the teen as a deadly threat.

Harrison faces four years to life in prison if convicted of manslaughter.

