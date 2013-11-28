× Beware: BBB warning bargain hunters about Black Friday scams

Going out to get the deals on Black Friday?

The Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers about scammers looking to take advantage of bargain hunters still in a turkey and stuffing stupor.

The bureau has a few tips to help Black Friday consumers:

Create a budget and stick to it. According to the National Retail Federation’s 2013 holiday consumer spending survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, the average holiday shopper will spend $737.95 on gifts, décor, greeting cards and more. Make a list, determine how much you can afford to spend on each person and stick to it!

Compare Deals. There are many Black Friday websites claiming to capture the best deals around. Comparative price shopping online, before you buy set out for the mall, can help make your Black Friday shopping more efficient.

Maximize Advance Alerts. Do you have favorite retailers? Sign up for their email alerts and take advantage of special social network opportunities. Many stores work to reward your loyalty and you may get a jump on special offers.

Know Store Return Policies. Knowing the store policies on returns can help you decide where to buy. Retailers may include restocking fees, shorter return deadlines and other terms and conditions. Also, be sure you understand the return policy on seasonal and sale items.

Ask for Gift Receipts. Gift receipts generally include a description of the item purchased but do not disclose the price paid. Without proof-of-purchase, the recipient may be turned down for returning or exchanging the item, or risk receiving an exchange at a lower price.