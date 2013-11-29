× Gym offering Black Friday alternative, free ‘Trim The Fat’ Friday

A gym chain is offering an alternative to Black Friday shopping, they want to help you burn off yesterday’s Thanksgiving feast.

Gold’s Gym is hosting “Trim The Fat Friday.”

They’re opening the doors to the public Friday for free.

The average Thanksgiving feast contains about 3,000 calories so they will have fitness trainers and nutrition experts available all day to help you avoid packing on the holiday pounds.

Limit is one free workout per customer and you must be a local resident, with identification to prove it.