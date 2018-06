Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma and Oklahoma State defenses have plenty to be concerned about when Bedlam arrives Saturday at 11:00 am in Stillwater.

The Sooners seem to have found their rhythm on offense the last couple games with Trevor Knight using the run game effectively at quarterback.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, have been clicking in both the run and pass games with Clint Chelf at quarterback.

The two defensive coordinators are preparing for the best from the opposing offense.