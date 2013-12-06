× Heyday app, a journal of your life that writes Itself

These days, people can’t eat a meal or pet a cat without sharing it on the Internet. But what if people want to relive their digital lives in private?

That is where a new IOS app called HeyDay comes in. It combs through your past photos and automatically logs your location data to create a personalized journal — all for your eyes only.

It’s kind of like Facebook Timeline, except that everything is private by default. Heyday co-founder and CEO Siqi Chen told NBC News that he was inspired after talking to users of both Facebook and Foursquare, a social media app that lets you share your location with people you know.

“About half of the Foursquare users we talked to had accounts with no friends,” he said. “And with Facebook , users were tired of people over-sharing with things like baby and vacation photos. There weren’t that many products that helped people remember their lives for themselves.”