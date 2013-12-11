× OU player named Freshman of the Year; OU, OSU make all Big 12 team

NORMAN, Okla. – While the Sooners are preparing to meet with Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, one OU freshman is celebrating a different feat.

Linebacker Dominique Alexander has been named the AP’s Big 12 Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Alexander has played in all 12 games this season with starts in the last seven contests, filling the shoes of senior Corey Nelson.

Nelson suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year.

Last week, Alexander posted a team-high 10 tackles.

Against Texas Tech, he made 11 tackles, including a safety, and forced a fumble.

Center Gabe Ikard and cornerback Aaron Colvin were first-team selections on the all-Big 12 team.

Defensive end Charles Tapper and kicker Michael Hunnicutt were second-team selections.

While the Sooners are celebrating, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are also congratulating a few selections.

OSU has four first-team selections, including offensive lineman Parker Graham, defensive back Justin Gilbert, defensive lineman Calvin Barnett and linebacker Caleb Lavey.

Quarterback Clint Chelf, defensive back Daytawion Lowe and linebacker Shaun Lewis were named to the second-team.

To see the complete results, visit the Big 12 website.