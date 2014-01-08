One day after turning himself in; A man suspected in connection to teens disappearance is released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDMORE - The last person who was with a Wilson teenage girl before her disappearance last July appeared in a Carter County courthouse Wednesday, one day after surrendering to authorities.

22-year-old James Conn Nipp was charged with a felony count of Endangering Others While Eluding Police Officer and a misdemeanor count of Reckless Driving.

The charges stem from a high-speed pursuit with Wilson officers on July 7th. Authorities say Nipp was the driver.

17-year-old Molly Miller was a passenger in the back seat of that car. 21-year-old Colt Haynes was a passenger in the front seat. Both Miller and Haynes have been missing ever since.

Nipp had no comment to the media and grinned as he was escorted out of the Ardmore courthouse in handcuffs.

He has a $5,000 bond in connection to a previous drug possession charge.

Nipp posted a $10,000 bond for the Eluding Police charge on Tuesday.

The state is accusing Nipp of spinning out in front of two Wilson police officers and leading authorities on a 120 mph chase.

Nipp could not be caught, but the car he was driving was found near a family member's house in Love County.

Officials do not have a reason why Miller and Haynes were in the car with Nipp. And, their disappearance still remains a mystery.

Nipp is due back in court February 18th for a preliminary hearing conference on the felony charge.