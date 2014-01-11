× OSU to unveil inaugural exhibit at Postal Plaza Gallery

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State University Museum of Art will give the public a first glimpse at its expansive art collection on Monday, Jan. 13, when it unveils the first formal exhibition at the Postal Plaza Gallery in downtown Stillwater.

Titled “Sharing a Journey: Building the Oklahoma State University Museum of Art Collection,” the exhibit will be open to the public weekdays and Saturdays through May 24.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to display most of the items since OSU started collecting them in the 1930s,” said Museum Director Victoria Berry. “We are happy to finally have the opportunity to share this journey in art with the public and invite everyone to join us as the collection continues to grow and change.”

The exhibit features works from the ancient world to the present day, with a geographical range that spans the globe.

The broad scope of the collection offers a survey of global trends in the modern world, from the early nineteenth century to the late twentieth.

Its range demonstrates relative strengths in American modernism, African art and design, and the material culture of the ancient Mediterranean world.

Prominent areas of growth and expansion in the collection include contemporary Native American art and works on paper, including photography.

The Postal Plaza Gallery is open to the public on Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and open late until 8 every Thursday and closed on Sundays and university holidays.

Admission to the museum is free of charge thanks to generous support from Friends of Art.