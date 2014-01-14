Officials make final arrest in ‘Operation Pee Wee’s Big Adventure’

Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla.  – Authorities say they have arrested the final suspect who they claim was involved in a drug organization that operated in Garvin County.

Edward Heath McCoy was taken into custody in McAllen, Texas on Monday.

Authorities say he was the last fugitive of 19 defendants arrested during ‘Operation Pee Wee’s Big Adventure.’

Several months ago, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics opened an investigation into Bill Gary Jr., who also goes by the name Peewee.

McCoy was the last fugitive who was still on the run.

When he was taken into custody on Monday, officials say they found two AK 47s, a shotgun, rifles and a handgun.

Deputies also arrested Matthew McCoy, who has an active warrant out of Garvin County.

Matthew McCoy

Both men will be extradited back to Oklahoma.